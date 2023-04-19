BRAD Corporation has announced that the Winter Energy Assistance will close on Friday, April 28.
Applications are being accepted at the Lawrence County Library, located at 115 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m.
The Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income households with home energy costs by administering Regular Assistance and Crisis Intervention Programs. Each program provides financial assistance to eligible households with a one-time per year payment to the household’s energy supplier or, under certain circumstances, to the applicant. The Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to eligible households facing energy-related emergencies.
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides payments for utilities used in heating for electricity, natural gas, wood, or propane (Winter) and in cooling for electricity (Summer), directly to the utility companies, allowing low-income families to heat or cool their homes.
