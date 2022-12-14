Black River Area Development (BRAD) Corporation will begin accepting applications for Winter Regular Assistance on Monday, Jan. 9.
Applications will be accepted by appointment only until it appears funds will be depleted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Black River Area Development (BRAD) Corporation will begin accepting applications for Winter Regular Assistance on Monday, Jan. 9.
Applications will be accepted by appointment only until it appears funds will be depleted.
Residents of Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties must apply for energy assistance at the BRAD Agency in the county in which they live.
Applications have been mailed to households who were pre-determined by the State of Arkansas Human Services Food Stamp Program to be elderly or disabled. Those applications should be completed, signed and returned to the agency in the envelope provided with the application as soon as the application is received.
The three criteria necessary to determine eligibility for Regular Assistance and Crisis Assistance as determined by the State of Arkansas Department of Human Services are: all adults must provide a verifiable ID and documentation of their social security number; the applicant must apply for assistance in the county where they live; and a household’s income cannot exceed the income guideline established by the State of Arkansas and resources, excluding their home or car, cannot exceed the guidelines for household resources.
All applicants must provide proof of income for everyone 18 years of age and older residing in the home. The proof of income must pertain to the month prior to the application. Those who are employed must provide all check stubs for the month prior to application.
Applicants must provide both electric and gas bills for the applicant’s household unless the home is all electric.
The identity of the head of household must be verified, such as driver’s license, birth certificate and or paychecks containing the name of the person. Applicants must provide social security numbers and birthdates for all household members.
Eligibility cannot be established until all income documentation has been received.
If determined eligible for assistance, the agency has 35 days from the date of application to process and make payment to the home energy supplier.
In Lawrence County, applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. until further notice at the Lawrence County Public Library, located at 115 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge. For more information, call 870-378-7887.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.