Braden Cox (seated, center), a 2023 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden, recently signed to play basketball for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. Those present for the signing ceremony included (from, left) Sloan-Hendrix boys basketball coach Daniel Bates; and Braden’s mother, Delores Cox; father, Freddie Cox; and sister, Brianna Cox.

Braden Cox, a Sloan-Hendrix Class of 2023 graduate, will start college-level basketball at Culver-Stockton (Missouri) in the fall.

As a Greyhound, Cox received numerous awards and has an impressive set of stats to back them up.