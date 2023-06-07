Braden Cox, a Sloan-Hendrix Class of 2023 graduate, will start college-level basketball at Culver-Stockton (Missouri) in the fall.
As a Greyhound, Cox received numerous awards and has an impressive set of stats to back them up.
The 6-foot-1 point guard and shooting guard was able to display his skills during the 2022-23 season, averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He also shot 40 percent from the 3-point line.
He had an outstanding performance in the 2A state tournament against Lavaca, leading his team with 29 points – 25 of which were from 3-pointers alone.
Cox, who has been playing basketball since he was five years old, has wanted to play at a higher level for as long as he can remember.
“I just can’t quit playing, I absolutely love basketball,” Cox said. “Growing up, I’ve always heard people say I couldn’t do it, that I was too small, I couldn’t shoot good enough, and just overall how I wasn’t good enough to make it. I’ve always wanted to prove them wrong.”
As if his stats don’t already speak for themselves, he was also chosen to be on the All-State team, All-State tournament team, and All-Conference team, all during his senior year.
Daniel Bates, Sloan-Hendrix high school boys basketball coach, says Braden is a remarkable young man and player and that he’s proud of him and his accolades.
Cox is thrilled about his future endeavors at Culver-Stockton and hopes to become the best basketball player and person he can be.
“I feel that Culver-Stockton has great connections and relationships with all coaches, teachers, staff and students. The Canton community is pretty awesome, they support the Wildcats with pride and I love that about them,” Cox said of his soon-to-be home.
He said he is especially excited about the fact that the campus gym is open from 6 a.m. to midnight. He says he would stay in the gym all night shooting until he fell asleep, then wake up and shoot some more if he could.
Over the summer, in preparation for the fall season, Cox is aiming to get in “thousands and thousands of shots every week,” and continue to get bigger and stronger while also soaking up and enjoying all the time he has left at home with family and friends.
He plans to obtain a degree in Health Science, and after college he aspires to work at or own his own physical therapy business.
He is the son of Freddie and Delores Cox of Ravenden Springs.
