Lawrence County School Board patrons elected Scott Brady to a term on the school district’s board during the May 9 School Election.
Brady ran against incumbent Clay Sloan, and with 402 ballots cast, received 224 votes (56 percent) to win the election. Sloan received 178 votes (44 percent).
In addition Joe Penn was re-elected to the Lawrence County School Board as an unopposed candidate, and Robert Stallings, who ran unopposed for Sloan-Hendrix School Board was also re-elected.
Neither district sought a change in millage.
Hoxie and Hillcrest school districts will hold their school elections in November.
