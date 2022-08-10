Brenda Carol Hunt of Hoxie was born in Newport on Oct. 7, 1945. She gained her angel wings on Aug. 7, 2022, at her home in Walnut Ridge.

She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Brenda loved Dr. Pepper and Elvis, as everyone knows. She worked as a geriatric CNA for more than 24 years. She loved all of her patients and their families as her own. She had a work ethic like no other. She never met a stranger and was always there to give you the best advice, even if it was not what you wanted to hear.

