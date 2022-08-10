Brenda Carol Hunt of Hoxie was born in Newport on Oct. 7, 1945. She gained her angel wings on Aug. 7, 2022, at her home in Walnut Ridge.
She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Brenda loved Dr. Pepper and Elvis, as everyone knows. She worked as a geriatric CNA for more than 24 years. She loved all of her patients and their families as her own. She had a work ethic like no other. She never met a stranger and was always there to give you the best advice, even if it was not what you wanted to hear.
She was a living example of unconditional love and support for her family and friends. After she retired, she loved putting together puzzles with the grandkids, her birds she fed, and word search books.
She leaves behind daughters, Paige Hunt VanBrook, (Mark) of Walnut Ridge, and Brande Hunt Davis (Bobby Forster) of Alicia; a son, Adam Hunt (Jill) of Black Rock; two sisters, Laura Weatherford (Roy) of Port Naches, Texas and Diane (Cricket) Vaughn from Walnut Ridge; grandchildren, Raven Chronister (Nathan Webber and great-grandson, Thorin) of Hoxie, Andrew VanBrook (Brook, great-grandsons, Malichi, Blaine, Johnny and Lex) of Walnut Ridge, Chris VanBrook of Walnut Ridge, Sydney Davis of Hoxie, Addison, Parker, Emma Hunt of Black Rock, Matthew and Justus VanBrook of Walnut Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hunt, of Walnut Ridge; grandson, Logan Smith of Hoxie; brother, Dannie Vaughn of Bono; father, D.C. Vaughn of Swifton; mother and dad, Sybil Barker Burnham and Bernie Burnham of Swifton; and her first husband, Howard Know, who died following a car crash just weeks after their marriage.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 16, from 5:30-6 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. with Jamey Sullens officiating. Interment will be held at a later date by the family in Clover Bend Cemetery.
