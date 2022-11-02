Members of the Walnut Ridge City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex.
Those attending included Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, City Clerk Sharon Henson, and council members Angie Abbott, Larry Abbott, Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Bret Sheets, Jon Walter and Whit Watson.
During the meeting, council members reviewed city attorney resumes, including those from Jerrod Slayton, Ryan Cooper and Adam Butler, and opted to select Adam Butler as Walnut Ridge City Attorney for the upcoming appointment beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2026.
Council members also appointed and swore in Stephanie Nichols to fill a vacancy in the office of council member Ward I, Position I.
Ordinance No. 903-22 was also approved unanimously to appoint Henson, city clerk, as city treasurer.
Also during the meeting, council members discussed hiring a full-time animal control officer effective January 2023. Mayor Snapp stated that this proposal would go before the budget committee and advised the council that upon hiring a full-time animal control officer, the city would need to expand its animal shelter. The mosquito building, located next to the shelter, is being looked into for the expansion.
Council members approved Ordinance No. 904-22, which is an ordinance to control excessive noise in the city limits. After a brief discussion, council member Callahan made a motion to approve the ordinance, seconded by council member Watson. The ordinance was approved by a 7-1 margin, but its emergency clause was not approved. Mayor Snapp stated that the ordinance would go into effect 30 days from the meeting.
Resolution No. 2022-39, amending the current comprehensive plan for the City of Walnut Ridge, was read by Henson and approved by council members. Mayor Snapp also stated it was time to levy the one-mill property tax for firefighters retirement, which is done at this time each year. Members of the city council approved continuing the tax for the WRFD retirement fund.
Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte provided council members with updates regarding condemnations and the Sears Plaza. According to DelMonte, “the Sears Plaza asbestos test was conducted last week by Jody Sifford and sent for approval by the ADEQ. Asbestos removal is tentatively set for the first week of November and after this removal, the present property owners will have the property condemned and all equipment will be removed from this property.”
After DelMonte’s updates, council members unanimously approved the condemnations of 524 West Main Street and 714 Highway 412 West.
In new business, council members heard from concerned citizen Rebecca Peppers, who presented a letter to the council regarding six police incidents involving Main Street Pizza. Peppers asked the council to consider an ordinance for any restaurant in the City of Walnut Ridge to have security, such as bouncers or police officers, at the establishment. No action was taken at this time.
