Portia was the topic of conversation among Lawrence County residents on Thursday as deputies searched on foot for two men wanted for a carjacking in West Plains, Mo.
Police with the West Plains Police Department stated that a woman was leaving her place of employment on Thursday morning when two men armed with guns robbed her of her vehicle keys and cell phone. The men told the woman to “get on the ground” as they stole her SUV.
Surrounding counties and the Arkansas State Police were notified of the carjacking. A short time later, authorities spotted the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit in Lawrence County, which ended in Portia with the suspects fleeing on foot.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigator Sgt. Jamie White, the suspects split up on foot. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department advised Portia residents to lock up their homes and vehicles and report any sightings of the suspects.
The Lawrence County Emergency Dispatch Center received multiple calls reporting the suspects.
“Deputies found one suspect on Cross Roads and another on Free Street, both of whom complied with deputies when captured,” said Sgt. White.
Authorities stated that the woman’s vehicle was recovered and identified the suspects as Que’Shon Davis, 23, and Robert Mason, 23, both from St. Louis.
