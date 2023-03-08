General Motors recently honored Donald R. Cavenaugh in recognition of his 25 years, 1997 to 2022, as owner of the Cavenaugh Auto World, Inc. dealership. The GM dealership, based in Walnut Ridge, sells Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles.
Cavenaugh was honored at a reception held Feb. 27. Among those attending included GM zone and district managers, Ally Financial and OnStar representatives, local dignitaries, employees and members of Cavenaugh Auto Group’s corporate office.
Several of Cavenaugh’s family also attended the event, including his wife, State Representative Fran Cavenaugh; his sons, Matt Cavenaugh and Donny Cavenaugh, who both work in the family enterprise; and his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Kathy Cavenaugh.
“We value all our dealership partners,” said Tricia Opper, GM zone manager. “We’re happy to celebrate the Cavenaughs’ 25th anniversary, and we’re looking forward to the next 25.”
Cavenaugh is a 1970 graduate of Walnut Ridge High Sch ool and attended Arkansas State University. In 1978, he partnered with his father, Charles, to purchase a Ford dealership in Black Rock, which was later moved to Jonesboro.
“I want to thank my parents, the late Charles Ray and Ruth Cavenaugh,” said Cavenaugh. He also expressed his appreciation for his family, as well as his employees, general manager John Andrews and the community and area residents for supporting the dealership.
Over the years, Cavenaugh and his wife, Fran, have supported several community endeavors, such as the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park, provided funds to help upgrade area high school and community ball fields, and supported The Children’s Shelter and Jumpstart Animal Shelter in Walnut Ridge. The Cavenaughs have also supported several non-profit organizations in Northeast Arkansas, as well as helped sponsor community events and festivals, such as Beatles at the Ridge.
Cavenaugh Auto Group has dealerships in Walnut Ridge, Jonesboro and Hot Springs, including Cavenaugh Auto World and Cavenaugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ramp, both in Walnut Ridge; Cavenaugh Ford and Lincoln, Cavenaugh KIA, Cavenaugh Hyundai, Car Today and U-Save Car and Truck Rental, all in Jonesboro; and Cavenaugh Hyundai in Hot Springs.
