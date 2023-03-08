230308-TD-cavenaugh-photo

General Motors recently honored Donald Cavenaugh (center) in recognition of 25 years as a Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealer in Walnut Ridge. Making the presentation were (left) Tricia Opper, GM zone manager, and Tina Marie, Chevrolet district sales manager.

General Motors recently honored Donald R. Cavenaugh in recognition of his 25 years, 1997 to 2022, as owner of the Cavenaugh Auto World, Inc. dealership. The GM dealership, based in Walnut Ridge, sells Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles.

Cavenaugh was honored at a reception held Feb. 27. Among those attending included GM zone and district managers, Ally Financial and OnStar representatives, local dignitaries, employees and members of Cavenaugh Auto Group’s corporate office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.