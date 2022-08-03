When I was younger, I always thought city living would be the perfect life. I dreamed of being surrounded by concrete and tall buildings, and I honestly thought small town living was beneath me.
By 30, my opinion had changed, and I no longer viewed small town living as a bad thing. However, it was only after rejoining The Times Dispatch as staff writer that I truly understood the importance and impact of small town life; its people and the difference they make.
In just a few short months of working at the newspaper, I’ve become reacquainted with some exceptional people, who not only care for the county and their small towns, but its citizens. Every day I learn of more people who go above and beyond caring for our community, each day making it better and better.
First and foremost, I truly believe you’ll never find harder working people than the people of Lawrence County. Several standouts who come to my mind include James and Georgia Ratliff of Imboden for their dedication to the Lawrence County Fair; Mayor Charles and Jackie Snapp of Walnut Ridge for their commitment to the city and the Beatles Festival; Tonjia Miles of Walnut Ridge for her compassion and devotion to the children at The Children’s Shelter; Lawrence County 4H leaders Courtney Wall Sisk of Paragould and Candace McIntire of Walnut Ridge for striving to make a difference in their 4H’ers lives; Cook’s Towing owner Jared Brooks of Minturn for his never ending enthusiasm to make an impact in others’ lives; and State Representative Fran Cavenaugh for always striving to make our county a better place to live and work.
While this list is short due to space constraints, our county is full of great people like the ones I’ve mentioned, and it’s my goal, as staff writer, to celebrate those great people. If you or someone you know has made an impact, don’t be shy to share the news with your county. Now, more than ever, in a world full of turmoil and constant negativity, it’s important to share those uplifting stories. Our county and its people are worth celebrating, and that’s what the heart of our county newspaper should be. Celebrating you.
The people of Lawrence County have made me appreciate small town living. I no longer dream of being just a number in a big city, but a person making a difference in her hometown community. A place where my kid can grow up and get to know others and make a legacy of her own, whether it be big or small. A person just like those we celebrate in our county newspaper.
If you know of someone who has done something outstanding and would like to share their story, feel free to email me at sredden@thetd.com. No matter how small the celebration, The Times Dispatch would like to celebrate its people.
