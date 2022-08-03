When I was younger, I always thought city living would be the perfect life. I dreamed of being surrounded by concrete and tall buildings, and I honestly thought small town living was beneath me.

By 30, my opinion had changed, and I no longer viewed small town living as a bad thing. However, it was only after rejoining The Times Dispatch as staff writer that I truly understood the importance and impact of small town life; its people and the difference they make.

