The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet was held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Moody Room on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
The event featured guest speaker Kim Williams regarding the 2024 solar eclipse and included a buffet dinner and awards ceremony.
During the awards’ ceremony, the 2022 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year, Bilbrey Century Farm, was recognized. Also recognized was Lawrence County Business of the Year, which was presented to Jackson Farm.
Lawrence County’s Woman of the Year was presented to Cathy Kueter Tedder and Mitchell Whitmire was named Lawrence County’s Man of the Year.
