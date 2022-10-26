The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is showing its support for Homecoming at Williams Baptist University. The chamber is encouraging local businesses to “Paint the Town Blue” for the WBU festivities, which are scheduled for November 4 and 5.

“The chamber is encouraging everyone to get blue at our local businesses for Williams Homecoming,” said Rachel King, executive director of the chamber. “We want businesses to get creative and have fun with this event. I can’t wait to see all of the blue decorations they come up with.”

