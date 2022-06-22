Phoenix native Rachel King has been named the new executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“Arkansas has always been near and dear to my heart,” said King. “I have been coming to Arkansas my whole life because my grandparents have owned a farm in Ravenden for over 40 years.”
As executive director, King’s role is to oversee the day-to-day operation and activities of the Chamber, which helps to organize and lead activities and promotions to help encourage businesses and growth, ultimately working to improve the quality of life in Lawrence County.
King, who moved to Arkansas in 2020, and currently splits her time between Ravenden and Jonesboro, believes her travel experiences will aid her with the Chamber position.
“I moved to California after high school and lived there for two years, then I moved to Utah and lived there for six years before moving to Arkansas,” King said. “I have always been one to travel a lot and the first thing I do when I am looking to go to a new city is do my research to find out what the city is all about – local food places, events going on, farmers markets, festivals, breweries, hiking trails, flea markets, food trucks, etc.
“I feel that having visited so many places I will be able to channel what has inspired me from each place I have been to and use that inspiration to grow Lawrence County.”
King stated that she plans on bringing several changes to the Chamber. “I think this Chamber of Commerce has such great potential to help our community and businesses grow. I am planning on helping find out what the community would want from a Chamber and cater to that the best I can,” King said.
Her current goals for the Chamber include to reconnect with current local businesses and inquire what the Chamber can do for them, as well as hear from local people and discuss their ideas, recommendations, concerns, etc.
“I want to encourage economic development by bringing in new businesses that will benefit our county,” commented King. “I want to bring the community together and have events and activities that excite everyone.”
The new director also plans on making modern changes with the Chamber’s social media and marketing.
King graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with an emphasis in child life. She is the daughter of Ron and René King of Ravenden.
