The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, July 26.
The event will be held in the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located at 115 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge. It will begin at noon and will feature a catered lunch by H&H Catering.
