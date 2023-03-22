The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its graduate luncheon and quarterly meeting on Thursday, April 20, at noon in the Hoxie Community Center, located at 500 Southwest Lawrence Street.
During the event, valedictorians from each Lawrence County school will be honored, and attendees will enjoy a catered meal from H&H Catering. Guest speaker will be Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.