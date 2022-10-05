Eric Cheatham was sworn in as the new chief of police in Hoxie on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Hoxie City Hall.
City Clerk Verna Coats administered the oath of office for Cheatham with Mayor Dennis Coggins as a witness.
Coggins said Cheatham, who was announced as the new chief at the Sept. 20 city council meeting, is well qualified for the position.
“He’s going to make some good changes,” Coggins said.
Cheatham has a background in military and law enforcement service, having served in the military from 1994 through 2002.
He worked for the Arkansas State Police for 16 years advancing to the role of CDL coordinator for the ASP.
In recent years, Cheatham has worked for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, as well as serving as part-time investigator for the Hoxie Police Department.
“I have some cases to close out with the county, but I will be with Hoxie full time,” he said of taking over the chief position.
Cheatham is filling the position left vacant after former chief Glen Smith retired earlier this month. Smith has been the subject of an investigation involving a city-owned gun being sold to a local pawn shop.
