Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education focusing on giving children the best quality care, has announced the statewide launch of Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS), an expansion of the existing military fee assistance program benefiting military families in Arkansas.

MCCYN-PLUS is funded by the United States Department of Defense. The program helps ensure active-duty, National Guard, and reserve service members activated on orders, recruiters, and other geographically dispersed service members and their families have access to high-quality child care in their community when on-installment child care isn’t available.

