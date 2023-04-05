Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education focusing on giving children the best quality care, has announced the statewide launch of Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS), an expansion of the existing military fee assistance program benefiting military families in Arkansas.
MCCYN-PLUS is funded by the United States Department of Defense. The program helps ensure active-duty, National Guard, and reserve service members activated on orders, recruiters, and other geographically dispersed service members and their families have access to high-quality child care in their community when on-installment child care isn’t available.
This program also brings more options to the 400,000 children of active-duty service members under the age of five by reducing the out-of-pocket expense of community child care.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Arkansas to bring high-quality child care to more families,” said Better Beginnings Program Administrator Kelli Hilburn. “This program encourages providers to increase their quality. When quality is increased, working parents will be more productive at work, and our military families will have the peace of mind they need to continue serving our country.”
Child care providers can apply to participate in this program which is being administered by Child Care Aware of America. To qualify, providers must meet Arkansas’s minimum licensing standards and be rated a Better Beginnings star level four or higher. Eligible military members can request child care options at Military Child Care.com.
Arkansas is one of 10 states where MCCYN-PLUS, which first launched in 2019, is available. Child care providers interested in applying or learning more can visit https://www.childcareaware.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.