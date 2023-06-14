An 18-month-old female was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, June 8, after walking out into the street near her residence in Ravenden.
The Lawrence County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 8 p.m. reporting that a small child had been struck by a vehicle on South First Street.
Officers from the Ravenden Police Department, as well as firemen from the Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department and ProMed Ambulance, were dispatched to the scene, where the child was conscious but injured.
According to the police, the vehicle operator saw the child in the road at the last minute and attempted to avoid her but was unable to.
Due to poor flight conditions, a medical helicopter from Batesville declined the flight. A second medical helicopter, Hospital Wing, accepted the flight, and met the ProMed Ambulance transporting the child in Sedgwick.
Members of the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone for the inbound aircraft, and the child was flown to a hospital in Memphis.
As of Tuesday morning, the Ravenden Police Department reported that the child was improving and is expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days.
