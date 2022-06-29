After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the annual Children’s Shelter Gala will resume this year on Thursday, July 14.
This year’s event will be held at The Studio in downtown Walnut Ridge, located at 123 West Main Street. The theme will be “Havana Nights” and the event will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. This year, tickets may be purchased online by texting “4thekidz” to the number 76278. Once the text is sent, a link to purchase tickets will be texted to the recipient for purchase. The last day to purchase tickets is Saturday, July 9.
The silent auction will be held online this year from Friday, July 1, to Thursday, July 14. The silent auction can be found at https://4thekidz.givesmart.com.
Proceeds raised at the Gala will benefit The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge. If unable to purchase tickets online, or for questions, contact Tonjia Miles at 870-886-5191 or Melissa McVay at 870-886-5959.
