On August 10, The Times Dispatch published an article titled, “Hoxie Police Chief on leave after gun sold to local pawn shop.”
The article was in regard to an incident that occurred in which Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith was placed on paid leave after a police department gun had been sold to a local pawn shop.
To address the incident and inform the pubic about investigation details, a meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kenneth Quarry (Hoxie) Service Center.
“According to Hoxie City Attorney Nancy Hall, an investigation was immediately started and the case was turned over to the prosecutor’s office,” said Hoxie Councilman Darrell Pickney.
“Since the story ran two weeks ago, there have been fair and legitimate questions asked of Hoxie officials by many concerned citizens,” Pickney continued. “Has the case officially been turned over to a prosecutor’s office? Has an active criminal investigation began? What type of discipline or leave have Hoxie officials imposed in this matter and what is its duration? Is the gun ownership now rightfully listed by the City of Hoxie and recorded in Hoxie’s weapon inventory list? What damage is being done to the city financially with this matter and is the decisions being made legally, morally, fairly and just to everyone involved? These are just some of the questions being asked.”
According to Pickney, he has tried to respond to questions but even he has concerns on the lack of transparency in finding answers to some of their questions.
“The citizens of Hoxie deserve to have questions asked and answered, by all of us whom they have placed trust in as city leaders,” Pickney said. “For that reason, I have reserved the Hoxie Community Center for Thursday evening, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. to hold a citizen’s town hall meeting. In addition to inviting all concerned citizens, I’ve also invited all city council members, the mayor and city attorney to be present to address people’s concerns and questions.”
Chief Smith’s paid suspension was scheduled to be on the Hoxie City Council’s agenda, which was discussed in executive session. When asked, City Attorney Hall stated that the incident has been turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Although the investigation continues, Chief Smith went back to work for the Hoxie Police Department on Monday, according to Mayor Dennis Coggins.
“I put him back to work, there’s no sense in wasting money,” said Mayor Coggins. “If the investigation shows he’s guilty, he’s gone, but at the moment, there’s no sense in paying for him to be on suspended leave, plus paying someone else to do his job.”
