The Hoxie City Council met on May 17 and discussed updates to the city park, all of which are being funded by a park grant the city received last year.
According to Hoxie City Clerk Verna Coats, progress on the park is coming along. The restrooms are almost finished and updates to the pavilion have been completed. Currently, sidewalks are being installed and new playground equipment is scheduled to be installed in July.
Also during the meeting, members discussed rezoning on second street. Council members decided more information was needed before making a decision and decided to table the issue until the June meeting.
Council members also tabled discussions regarding new Internet and television providers for Hoxie residents to allow more time to conduct research. The issue will be brought up again in June.
In other business:
The city has received an offer for land located on the Hwy. 63 bypass. According to Coats, the owner of Wise Roads is wanting to purchase the land to sell recreational vehicles and boats.
City Council has voted against pursuing automatic drafts for water payments as not enough interest was shown.
