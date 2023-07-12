The City of Black Rock is seeing several improvements as newly-elected mayor Zach Wilson strives to bring enthusiasm to the town.
Claiming 75.6 percent of the Black Rock votes during the most recent election, Wilson replaced long-standing Black Rock Mayor Bonnie Ragsdale, who announced her retirement last fall.
“The reason I ran for mayor is because I believe I had the best vision for what this town needs to excel and bring back the community enthusiasm,” said Wilson.
As mayor, Wilson works closely with the Black Rock Entertainment Group, which was formed in late 2021 with the purpose of bringing events to the city. Five members formed the group, which were Mark VanBrook, Bryan Archer, Bobby and LaDonna Maxie and Kathy Robertson.
Over the years, the group has expanded, and now also has additional members including Price and Tonya Burroughs, Cody Bass, Cortney Hester and Jessica Medlock.
“We have an awesome entertainment committee that has been working very hard to bring back family fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy,” Wilson said.
Most recently, the committee has announced that a carnival will be held in Black Rock, at the corner of Main Street and First Street, Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22. The carnival, presented by Hulsey Amusements, will feature rides and concessions from 6-10 p.m. nightly, with a $25 armband cost.
“We are trying to do more to bring folks out and if the carnival turns out good, we may start doing it every year,” said Wilson.
In addition to the carnival, Wilson has also helped to revive the Bobby Humes Memorial Speedway, which features go-kart races. Most recently, the track hosted the 400 Firecracker Race on July 3, and provided a firework show for area residents to enjoy.
Also, during Wilson’s first six months as mayor, the city has worked numerous hours digging ditches and repairing roads, along with major sewer repairs. The city has also applied for a grant to redo the existing sewer system.
“You can really tell a difference in the town by just driving through it,” Wilson said.
