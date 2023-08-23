The City of Black Rock has been awarded a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) through the General Assistance set-aside of the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program (ACEDP).
The city was awarded a $499,963 grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) States Program for Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). The City of Black Rock will use the funds received to replace the city’s oldest portion of its sewer system.
