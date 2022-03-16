Hoxie City Council met on March 8 and discussed unauthorized containers within the city limits. According to Hoxie City Clerk Verna Coats, individuals were given seven days to move the unauthorized containers before citations were to be given.
During the meeting, council members discussed applying for a Waste Water Grant to help purchase new relift pumps for the sewer system.
Also, it was announced during the meeting that the old city hall building sold for $40,000 to Chris Stowers, who plans to put in a repair/garage shop at the old city hall location. City council hopes to pay off the new city hall building next month.
The City of Hoxie is trying to set up automatic drafts for water bills, which council members hope will be in the near future.
Lastly, council members discussed a recent break-in at Hoxie School at the school’s bus garage. According to Coats, individuals broke into the garage and stole $8,000 worth of copper and other materials. Police caught the individuals and found 90 percent of the stolen goods.
