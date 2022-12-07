The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Dec. 2. A total of 157 project will receive funding across 58 counties, including the City of Hoxie, which received approval for $400,000 for water tank improvements.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “In January, I laid out my “W.I.N.S. in 2022” initiative. One of those initiatives was infrastructure. We know that there is a large water and wastewater infrastructure need throughout the state and I am delighted to see the announcement today regarding funding distributions through the American Rescue Plan Act to help address this statewide need.”

