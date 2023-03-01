Members of the Hoxie City Council met on Feb. 14 at Hoxie City Hall. During the meeting, members approved last month’s minutes and received an update from the Hoxie Police Department, Hoxie Fire Department and the street and sanitation department.
The Hoxie Police Department reported to city council members that in the month of January, seven possession of drug arrests were made. Also, three felony arrests were made and a total of 17 warrants were served. In addition, the Hoxie Police Department handed out 38 citations and made 15 state National Incident-based Reporting System (NIBRS) reports. NIBRS is an incident-based reporting system used by law enforcement agencies in the United States for collecting and reporting data on crimes.
Also, the Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department announced to the city council that the new fire station is up and running and that the fire department is in need of a new service truck. The fire department is hoping to apply for grants to pay for the vehicle.
The street and sanitation department reported that they are continually cleaning out tiles for better drainage within the city.
Hoxie City Clerk Verna Coats reported that Hoxie City Mayor Dennis Coggins told city council members that the city has a need to increase the cost for water deposits.
“We have so many residents who are leaving and not paying their bill, owing large amounts of money to the water department,” Coats said.
According to Coats, the potential water deposit increase has been tabled until the March meeting.
Also during the meeting, city council members finalized meeting procedures.
