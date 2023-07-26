The City of Hoxie hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday, July 20, to discuss the idea of splitting the cost of a new water meter with Walnut Ridge while repairs are made to the city water tower.

According to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, the City of Hoxie recently received a $500,000 grant from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for water and wastewater projects. Mayor Coggins stated that funds from the grant will be used to paint the city water tower.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.