The City of Hoxie hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday, July 20, to discuss the idea of splitting the cost of a new water meter with Walnut Ridge while repairs are made to the city water tower.
According to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, the City of Hoxie recently received a $500,000 grant from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for water and wastewater projects. Mayor Coggins stated that funds from the grant will be used to paint the city water tower.
During the town hall meeting, city council members voted to use a variable frequency drive pump instead of splitting the cost of a new meter with Walnut Ridge. If the two towns voted to go in together to replace the meter, the cost would be $25,000 for each Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.
“Using the pump will cost the city less money and will save on electricity,” said Mayor Coggins.
Repairs to the city water tower have not yet been scheduled, which will be the main agenda item at next month’s city council meeting.
“We have got to be sure that citizens will have water before we make a decision on repair dates,” said Coggins. According to Coggins, the city is still waiting to hear back from the VFD pump supplier.
