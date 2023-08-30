The Walnut Ridge City Council recently approved a proposed pay increase to benefit city employees and first responders.

The resolution was passed during the recent city council meeting, which was held Monday, Aug. 21. According to the resolution, non-uniform employees employed less than one year will receive a 50-cent per hour pay increase, and those employed for one year or more will receive a $1 per hour pay increase.

