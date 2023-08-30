The Walnut Ridge City Council recently approved a proposed pay increase to benefit city employees and first responders.
The resolution was passed during the recent city council meeting, which was held Monday, Aug. 21. According to the resolution, non-uniform employees employed less than one year will receive a 50-cent per hour pay increase, and those employed for one year or more will receive a $1 per hour pay increase.
The new base pay rates for the Walnut Ridge Police Department includes $22.10 an hour for Chief of Police, $19 an hour for Sergeant and Detective, and $17 an hour for Patrolman and SRO.
In addition to the base pay, there is a one-time addition of 25 cents per hour for every year of service.
New base pay rates for the Walnut Ridge Fire Department include $15.48 an hour for Deputy Chief, $13.81 an hour for Captain, $13.44 an hour for Lieutenant, $12.79 an hour for Engineer 1, $12.77 an hour for Engineer 2, $12.67 an hour for Engineer 3, and $17.41 an hour for Engineer/Code.
To cover the cost of the pay raises this year, the City of Walnut Ridge is allocating $100,000 from its un-allocated reserve fund, which is money that has been set aside and isn’t earmarked for anything.
The salary increase will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 4, and excludes elected and appointed officials.
