The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced that the City of Walnut Ridge is an award recipient for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2023 to benefit Loop Trail Road at Stewart Park.

The Recreational Trails Program is funded through a portion of the Transporation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds set aside specifically for recreational trails. These funds are eligible for maintenance and restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, and construction of new trails.

