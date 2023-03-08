The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced that the City of Walnut Ridge is an award recipient for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2023 to benefit Loop Trail Road at Stewart Park.
The Recreational Trails Program is funded through a portion of the Transporation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds set aside specifically for recreational trails. These funds are eligible for maintenance and restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, and construction of new trails.
According to Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, the grant will cover the majority of cost for asphalt repairs and improvements to Stewart Park’s Loop Trail Road. The city’s street department has already begun preliminary work for improvements, such as removing old stumps and working on soft spots and dips on the existing loop road, in order to prepare a solid foundation for the asphalt overlay and widening project.
When completed, the existing loop trail will be widened to 16 feet and will feature a four-foot walking path and bike lane.
According to Snapp, depending on work bids for the asphalt job or any unforeseen delays, the city is hoping to have the project finished sometime this summer.
