Members of the Walnut Ridge City Council met on Nov. 21 at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex. Members present included Angie Abbott, Larry Abbott, Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Stephanie Nichols, Jon Walter and Whit Watson. Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, City Attorney Ethan Weeks and City Clerk Sharon Henson were also present for the meeting.

During the meeting, council members voted to purchase five crossing signs stating that “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” at the Rail Trail crossings at the intersection on West Free Street, Old Pocahontas Road, County Road to Old Walnut Ridge Road and Industrial Drive in the Industrial Park.

