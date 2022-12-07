Members of the Walnut Ridge City Council met on Nov. 21 at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex. Members present included Angie Abbott, Larry Abbott, Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Stephanie Nichols, Jon Walter and Whit Watson. Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, City Attorney Ethan Weeks and City Clerk Sharon Henson were also present for the meeting.
During the meeting, council members voted to purchase five crossing signs stating that “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” at the Rail Trail crossings at the intersection on West Free Street, Old Pocahontas Road, County Road to Old Walnut Ridge Road and Industrial Drive in the Industrial Park.
Members also voted to increase the monthly rate for sanitation collection within city limits to accommodate the price increase in landfill usage. All non-residential trash carts will be $20 per month flat rate with a $100 deposit for the cart. The first cart for all residents is free with free pickup, but the second cart will be $11 per month plus a $100 deposit. The ordinance will go into effect January 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
Also during the meeting, council members voted to approve resolution No. 2022-42, which is a resolution amending the current comprehensive plan for the property located at lots 28, 29, 15 and the south half of lot 14 of the Benson 73 addition. This property, which is owned by Phillip and Vicky Clark, will be rezoned from residential to commercial.
Other resolutions passed during the meeting included the renewal of an existing contract with Vector Disease Control, Inc. for four years for mosquito control within the city limits and the renewal of an existing contract with Light Mowing Service for four years for the purpose of obtaining professional services for landscaping and grass cutting.
Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte was not present during the meeting, but provided a handout for council members regarding the Sears Plaza. According to Mayor Snapp, Jody Sifford has been hired by the property owners to remove asbestos. The ADEQ paperwork has been approved and the asbestos removal will start soon.
City Attorney Weeks updated members regarding the Abbey Road lawsuit, and stated that the deposition had been completed and they are waiting on the transcript. The Rogers’ attorney will call Weeks if a settlement offer is given after receiving the transcript. Weeks further stated that if there was an offer given, a special meeting will be held in December.
Also during the meeting, council members approved the audit review, budget review, payments journal, financial statement and previous minutes.
