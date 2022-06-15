The 160th Smithville Skirmish Civil War Weekend, which was scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday at Jackson Farms, has been postponed, according to Civil War reenactor and event promoter Blake Sponsel of Toledo, Ill., who commands the fifth Illinois Cavalry and the Division Cavalry Brigade.
“Logistics weren’t lining up for the event,” said Sponsel. “We are hoping to do one down there in the future, but nothing is set in stone.”
Sponsel said it takes years of planning to put a quality event together. To keep updated with the 5th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry, follow their Facebook page.
