Class IV dumpsters will be available for Lawrence County residents March 20-25. The dumpsters are for non-household waste, such as appliances and furniture.
No tires, shingles, building materials, etc. will be accepted.
Dumpsters will be located at the corner of Second and Main streets in Black Rock and at the Lawrence County Road Shop on Hwy. 367 south of Hoxie.
The dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25.
