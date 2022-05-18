Joe Clayton, a recent homeschooled graduate, signed to play basketball for Williams Baptist University on April 29 at WBU. He has also signed to play in the Williams worship band.
Clayton, who played for the Little Rock Flames Homeschool Group, said he is very excited to play basketball at WBU and feels blessed to be able to continue playing the sport he loves for another four years.
Little Rock Flames Homeschool Group Head Basketball Coach David Sims stated that Clayton was the varsity team’s most valuable senior during the 2021-2022 season.
“He has one of the sweetest three-point strokes you’ll ever see,” said coach Sims. “Perfect rotation, great form on the set and release. When he’s hot, the other team has to shut him down or they will lose.”
Clayton said that playing ball with the Little Rock Flames gave him the opportunity to play basketball in a highly competitive homeschool league.
“The amazing coaches invested so much into me and had a desire to see me improve,” Clayton said. “In the nearly 50-game season, I learned how to be a better teammate, how to be coachable and overall improve my skills.”
During his senior year, Clayton helped his team win first place in January at the district tournament held in Monroe, La., with his three-point shots that helped the team close a 15-point deficit going into the fourth quarter.
Clayton also helped carry the team to a second-place win at the regional tournament in Frisco, Texas, in February and a third-place finish at nationals in Springfield, Mo., in March.
When asked about his most treasured highlight from his high school career, Clayton said, “There’s way too many to just pick one, but I’d have to say when I hit a last-second three-pointer to send the state championship game to overtime in my senior season. I’d also have to mention getting the opportunity to play in the National Homeschool Basketball Tournament.”
In addition to committing to WBU’s basketball and worship band programs, Clayton is also the recipient of a President’s Scholarship based on his academics. Among those on hand for his signing were WBU head basketball coach Josh Austin and Bill Jeffery, director of student music ministry.
Clayton is the son of Van and Terri Clayton of Walnut Ridge and the grandson of Phil and Phyllis Simmons of Black Rock. He has two sisters, Cassidy Clayton and Samantha Weir, as well as a brother-in-law, Ryan, and nephew, Nolan.
