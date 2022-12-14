Many government offices and local businesses will be closed to mark the Christmas holiday, which falls on Sunday, Dec. 25.
All county and state offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, as will many local government offices.
The United States Post Office will also be closed on that Monday.
Hoxie City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, and Walnut Ridge City Hall will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26. No trash routes will be affected.
The Times Dispatch will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 30. Deadlines for news submissions for the Dec. 28 edition of The TD will be Friday Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. and ad submissions are due Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon.
