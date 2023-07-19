The geographic region currently served by the 870 area code is projected to exhaust its numbering supply during the first quarter of 2025.
To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved 327 as a new area code for this region. All existing 870 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed.
The new dialing procedure, for the approved overlay plan, will require 10-digit dialing for local calls. A six-month permissive dialing period will begin Friday, July 21. During this period, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all local calls will continue to be local, even if dialing 10 digits.
Beginning January 19, 2024, residents must dial the area code plus the telephone number on all calls, including calls within the same area code. On February 20, 2024, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the new 327 area code. The 501 area code region has already transitioned to 10-digit dialing.
The 870 area code covers the northern, eastern, and southern portions of Arkansas. The 870 area code serves all of Lawrence County, and includes communities such as Jonesboro, Batesville, Blytheville, El Dorado, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Monticello and Magnolia.
The new 327 area code will serve the same area currently served by the existing 870 area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), who serves as the federal designee, assigned 327 as the number for the approved overlay plan.
The Arkansas Public Service Commission originally adopted an overlay plan for the 870 area code in an order issued on December 11, 2009. However, on June 22, 2012, the Commission delayed the implementation of the area code overlay relief plan due to the effectiveness of telephone number conservation efforts.
