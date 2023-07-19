The geographic region currently served by the 870 area code is projected to exhaust its numbering supply during the first quarter of 2025.

To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved 327 as a new area code for this region. All existing 870 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed.

