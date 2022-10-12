The Lawrence County Election Commissioners will be checking and testing machines for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election on Thursday and Friday in the Lawrence County Meeting Room.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Lawrence County Election Commissioners will also hold a public L & A test of the voting equipment to be used for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. The event will be held at 2 p.m. in the Lawrence County Meeting Room.
