A drive-thru commodity distribution for Lawrence County is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. until noon or until food supplies are gone.
The distribution will take place at the National Guard Armory, located at 1121 Southeast Front Street in Walnut Ridge.
According to Keith Livesay, USDA Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Lawrence County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. Recipients will need to provide the following information: name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or picture identification card must be shown.
Recipients will only be allowed to pick up commodity foods for themselves and one additional household. To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, the person picking up the food must have a signed Authorization Slip with the following information on it from the person he or she is picking up for: name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household receiving the food. Case workers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with the USDA Coordinator.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first come, first served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, handicap, religion or national origin. Bi-lingual translators are not available on site. For more information about the distribution of commodity foods, questions concerning eligibility for this program, contact Keith Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by calling (870) 932-3663.
