The East Arkansas Planning and Development District (EAPDD) and the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service will present a free information conference about starting or growing a business on Monday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, located at 109 Southwest Front Street in Walnut Ridge.
Topics to be discussed include SBA loan products such as 7(a), 504 and microloans, EAPDD's revolving loan fund and other resources and grants.
