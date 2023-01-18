Staff from Congressman Rick Crawford’s office will be available to meet with constituents and offer assistance with problems regarding federal issues or agencies on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 8:30-10 a.m. at Walnut Ridge City Hall, located at 300 West Main Street.
Issues such as Medicare, veteran affairs, U.S. citizenship and immigration services and internal revenue service will be discussed. Constituents are also invited to stop by the meeting to share their comments about issues regarding Congress.
