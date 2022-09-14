220914-TD-construction-photo

Construction began Monday morning on U.S. 63 just before the Cache River Bridge at the Lawrence and Greene county line. Traffic has been diverted to one lane in both directions and delays should be expected.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

Construction crews began work on U.S. 63 on Monday to make improvements to the roadway.

Crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt work between U.S. 63B northwest of Hoxie and the Cache River Bridge at the Lawrence and Greene county line.

