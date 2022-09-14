Construction crews began work on U.S. 63 on Monday to make improvements to the roadway.
Crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt work between U.S. 63B northwest of Hoxie and the Cache River Bridge at the Lawrence and Greene county line.
Work will occur Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to last for approximately eight weeks. Delays should be expected.
Drivers will be directed by cones, barrels and signs. Additional travel information can be found at IDrive Arkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
