Affordable, reliable transportation can mean the difference between a student finishing college or not. In a rural area, such as Lawrence County, it can also be a contributing factor to whether or not a student enrolls in college.
Recently, Cook’s Towing and Recovery donated vehicles to two deserving Lawrence County students, Hoxie High School senior Bailey Romine and Walnut Ridge High School senior Julie Vance.
“We are so proud to be able to honor these students each year,” said Lindsay Brooks. “They are so deserving and we want them to know that their hard work, good choices and caring personalities don’t go unnoticed.”
The students were chosen by their respective schools based on their need for a vehicle and their character.
“Bailey has worked hard in all her years here at Hoxie School,” said high school counselor Andrea Vancil about Hoxie’s recipient. “She is such a sweet kid. Her family had a terrible loss a few years ago where her sister-in-law was killed in a car wreck and since the loss, Bailey has stepped up and helped her brother out with his kids. He even told me that if it wasn’t for her, he doesn’t know what he would have done.”
In high school, Romine has been active with organizations such as East, Gifted and Talented, ETS, Art Club and the BETA Club. She has also received several awards, including the Citizenship Award, Journalism Award and East Award, and has been named a high honor grad.
“Bailey always wants to help people,” said Vancil. “I get emotional because she’s just so deserving and has worked hard to get where she is.”
Vance, one of three co-valedictorians this year at Walnut Ridge School, has been active with the Science Club, Book Club and the National Honor Society. She was also presented the Citizenship Award.
“For me, it was a no brainer who should receive a free vehicle,” said high school principal Jacob Kersey. “She’s been an outstanding student throughout school and her hard work has paid off. She has a full scholarship to college, but she didn’t have a vehicle and needed a way to get there.”
According to the College Board, transportation can account of almost 20 percent of the cost of college commuters, and 87 percent of all first-year students live off campus, the nonprofit Higher Learning Advocates estimates. The vehicle giveaway began in 2020 as a way to honor the late Charlie Cook.
“The vehicle giveaway was an idea I had one day when talking about how kids can’t pursue their dreams if they don’t have transportation,” said Jared Brooks, owner of Cook’s Towing and Recovery.
“We know the impact that no transportation can have on a student trying to work and go to school. We hope that this changes the trajectory of their lives, and hope that they will pursue their dreams with one less obstacle in their way,” Lindsay Brooks continued.
The vehicles are given away yearly at the end of April, close to the date of Charlie’s passing on April 23, as a way to honor him.
“We also purchase the vehicles locally,” said Lindsay Brooks. “This year both vehicles were purchased from Bud Jones and Sons and we’d especially like to thank Ron Jones and Dents on Demand for using their own time and money to repair the hail damage on these vehicles.”
Romine, who is the daughter of Jeanine Finney and Hoby Romine of Black Rock, plans to attend Black River Technical College for business with dreams of opening her own business one day. Vance, the daughter of Sharon Gustafson of Black Rock and the late Joshua Vance, plans to attend BRTC to receive her associates of general study.
