The oldest film in my personal collection of movies is 100 years old now.
“Nosferatu” premiered in Berlin, Germany on March 4, 1922, and as one of my old friends stated this week when I paid tribute to it on social media: “[It’s] still one of the scariest films ever made.”
A rip off of Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic novel “Dracula,” whether one considers it scary or not today, it is definitely a horror and silent movie classic, and one we are lucky to have.
Of course Stoker didn’t invent the vampire. Known writings about vampires go back as far as the 1700s, and archeologists have documented a belief in vampirism based on weird graves that have been excavated going back to at least 1500.
Like all good vampire stories, however, even the history of “Nosferatu” involves the hunt to destroy unscrupulous blood-suckers.
According to some Stoker family sources, Florence Balcombe, Stoker’s widow, was sometimes teased and referred to as Dracula’s wife because of her husband’s work. And although he wrote many books, “Dracula” is what he would forever be remembered for, and that’s thanks to Florence, even though by some accounts, she was embarrassed by it.
Stoker and Balcombe were Irish. They married in Dublin in 1878. Stoker died in 1912 at the age of 64. According to the Women’s Museum of Ireland, when Balcombe discovered – by way of an anonymous letter – that Prana Films, a German company produced and was showing “Nosferatu” 100 years ago she acted immediately.
“Lacking resources, Florence joined the Society of Authors and, through this organization demanded and was granted, after a torturous three-year battle, £5,000 in royalties along with an undertaking that every copy of “Nosferatu” would be destroyed,” the Museum states. “In October 1928, when she read an article in Today’s Cinema claiming, inaccurately, that Universal Studios had bought the rights, she took the fight to Hollywood and prevented the studios from profiting at her expense.”
Balcombe outlived her husband by 25 years and died on May 25, 1937 at the age of 78.
Even though the German courts ruled that the negative and all copies of “Nosferatu” should be destroyed, like so many vampires, copies of the movie had already been produced, and they made their way to other countries including the United States.
If you’ve never seen “Nosferatu,” starring Max Schreck as Count Orlok, give it a shot. It’s available on many streaming services.
We’re fortunate the movie as a form of art has survived, and we’re lucky that Balcombe was so determined to preserve the legacy of “Dracula.” Her fight is still an inspiration to anyone seeking to protect creative works today.
