The Lawrence County Cooperative Extension Service is teaming up with the Independence County Extension Office to host a Forage Field Day, which will be held Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 10 a.m.
The program will start on the Tim Miller Farm, located at 881 West River Drive in Strawberry. Lawrence County Extension Agent Bryce Baldridge will discuss forage demonstration plot, including planting information and fertilization treatments.
Dr. Bronc Finch, soils extension specialist, will be present to discuss soil fertility, and Kenny Simon will address electric fencing and how to construct and use it properly.
Lunch will be catered by Cowboys BBQ out of Batesville and will be served at the Saffell Volunteer Fire Department. During this time, Dr. James Mitchell will address the crowd via Zoom regarding current cattle markets and their outlook.
Following lunch, the program will move to the Independence County forage demonstration plot where Michelle Mobley will discuss weed control. The day will end with Jason Davis, application technologist, showing participants how drones can be used in cow and calf operations.
The program is free to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register so that lunch may be accurately prepared for. To pre-register, call the Lawrence County Extension Office at 870-886-3741 or the Independence County Extension Office at 870-793-8840.
In the event of rain, the program will be held at the Saffell Fire Department.
