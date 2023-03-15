The Lawrence County Cooperative Extension Service is teaming up with the Independence County Extension Office to host a Forage Field Day, which will be held Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 10 a.m.

The program will start on the Tim Miller Farm, located at 881 West River Drive in Strawberry. Lawrence County Extension Agent Bryce Baldridge will discuss forage demonstration plot, including planting information and fertilization treatments.

