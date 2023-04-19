The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on March 13 in the courtroom of the Lawrence County Courthouse with Judge Gary Barnhill presiding.
Members of the court present included Frank Binkley, Heath Davis, Lloyd Clark, Jeff Yates, Kenny Jones, Alex Latham, Tracy Moore, Rickey Benson and Donald Richey.
During the meeting, OEM Coordinator Perry Hutton addressed the court and discussed a need for radio upgrades for the county. Hutton reported that the repeater in Lynn had been stolen, and a repeater was also needed in Black Rock to extend coverage area. According to Hutton, the stolen repeater had an insurance coverage of $10,000. Members of the court agreed to replace the stolen repeater as soon as possible, while gathering quotes for repeaters to serve the rest of the county.
Court members also heard from Ashley Burris with the Lawrence County Library, who would like to make improvements to the library. The upgrades needed have an estimated cost of $150,000, and Burris asked the court if upgrades are made, if the library can have assurance that the county would not take the meeting room away from the library. Justice Davis suggested that bids be obtained and presented to the court and be reviewed by lawyer Clay Sloan. Members agreed to table the discussion until consulting with the county attorney.
An ordinance was read amending the 2023 road department budget due to an error in calculating insurance and salaries. County Clerk Brandi Parker explained that due to the error, the road department’s budget would increase by $26,766.20.
Court members approved to increase monies paid to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce from $5,000 to $7,500 due to the upcoming solar eclipse, which is set to occur in April of 2024. Members also approved the 2021 audit report, treasurer’s report and budget report.
Judge Barnhill updated the court regarding repairs made by Telogix to the Lawrence County Courthouse, E-911 and the sheriff’s office phone system. Judge Barnhill stated that all phones are now working and recording properly.
Also, Judge Barnhill updated the court on missing equipment listed on the county’s asset list, explaining that the missing equipment had been sold at a county auction in 2015, providing paperwork as such. Justice Jones made a motion that the items be removed from the county’s asset list and the vote was carried.
