According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lawrence County is ranking medium on the COVID-19 community level.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, Lawrence County has increased its number of new cases by one, to a total of 23 cases. The CDC tracker currently reports that the number of active cases has decreased by 21 to a total of 38 cases, with 85 deaths total.
On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 142 new cases statewide, with the rate of COVID-related deaths more than doubling in the past week with 87 deaths. The cumulative total since the pandemic began in Arkansas in March of 2020 is now at 12,080.
Neighboring counties reported the following:
Craighead County – 138 new cases; 368 active cases.
Greene County – 55 new cases; 132 active cases.
Jackson County – 36 new cases; 76 active cases.
Randolph County – 27 new cases; 66 active cases.
