Lawrence County ranks 36th in the state for COVID-19 vaccinations out of 50 reporting counties, according to the U.S. Department of Health on Thursday, June 23.
Currently in the United States, 66.9 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3 percent of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
Based on reports provided by the U.S. Department of Health, 47.4 percent of Lawrence County’s population is vaccinated, which is a total of 7,770 people. As a whole, the county has a 13.8 percent lower vaccination rate than that of the state with a total of 5,453 COVID-19 cases reported.
As of Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that the amount of COVID vaccinations given in the state had increased by 8,206 since last week for a total of 4,098,031. With 9,694 active COVID cases in the state, Lawrence County remains at a medium community level with 74 active cases.
Lawrence County’s statistics include:
41 new cases, increase of 12.
74 active, increase of 24.
82 deaths, increase of 1.
Other Northeast Arkansas county Statistics:
Craighead – 257 new cases, (increase of 280 from last week); 495 active cases (increase of 33); 335 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 99 new cases (increase of 16); 173 active (increase of 4); 175 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 45 new cases (increase of 8); 77 active cases (increase of 31); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 41 new cases (decrease of 4); 87 active (increase of 7); 128 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 62 new cases (increase of 10); 124 active cases (increase of 10); 213 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 27 new cases (decrease of 3); 54 active cases (increase of 14); 90 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 33 new case (decrease of 3); 66 active cases (increase of 18; 87 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 34 new cases (decrease of 21); 50 active cases (increase of 12); 94 deaths (unchanged).
