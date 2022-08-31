The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its weekly COVID Data Tracker report, which shows that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are leveling off from their rise over the summer except for Northeast Arkansas.

With the exception of Clay, Cross and Mississippi counties, the region is rated as having high community levels of the disease.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.