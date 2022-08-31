The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its weekly COVID Data Tracker report, which shows that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are leveling off from their rise over the summer except for Northeast Arkansas.
With the exception of Clay, Cross and Mississippi counties, the region is rated as having high community levels of the disease.
Poinsett County had the highest level with 450.53 new infections per 100,000 in the week of Aug. 18 through Aug. 24, while Clay County had the lowest at 192.43.
The CDC urges residents to stay up to date on vaccinations.
“COVID Data Tracker shows that in June 2022, people ages 50 years and older with two booster doses were 14 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people of the same age and three times less likely to die than vaccinated people of the same age with at least one booster,” the weekly review states.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,181 new cases statewide, rising active cases from 260 to 11,099. The health department reported seven deaths, none of which was in Northeast Arkansas.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose from 18 to 325 statewide, but dropped by two in NEA to 42.
As of Friday, COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County reported 11 new cases with 104 active cases. Other nearby counties included Greene County with 35 new cases and 267 active cases, Craighead County with 76 new cases and 646 active cases and Randolph County with five new cases and 94 active cases.
The number of hospitalized COVID patients has fallen in the Lawrence County area, and deaths have remained at the same level. An average of eight cases per day are being reported in the county, about the same average as two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least one in three residents in Lawrence County have been infected, a total of 5,945 reported cases.
