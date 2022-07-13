Lawrence County, which had been classified as a low community level for COVID-19 cases, will likely soon join its neighbors, including Craighead and Greene counties, in the classification of medium community level.
New COVID-19 infections increased by 40 percent in Craighead County, which is above the rate of escalation across the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Statewide, new cases were up by 23.33 percent, from 6,981 to 8,610.
Craighead County recorded 385 new cases between July 4 and Sunday, up from 275 in the previous seven days. For Lawrence, new cases rose from 25 to 60, a 140 percent jump in a week’s time.
Jackson County is among the areas with the highest community level of infection in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county had 51 new cases in the past week, compared to 50 the previous week.
The CDC updates its community levels each Thursday.
The number of active cases across Arkansas reached 15,125 on Sunday, the highest level since mid-February. COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 23.7 percent, from 249 to 308 statewide. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations rose by 31.25 percent, from 32 to 42.
Washington County had the largest number of new cases statewide, with 529, followed by fellow northwestern counties Benton with 512 and Sebastian with 437. Pulaski County in central Arkansas had 439. Craighead County ranked fifth in new cases.
As a new reporting week began Monday, Craighead County reported 47 new cases, second only to Pulaski County, which had 125. Greene County reported 11 new cases, followed by 11 in Mississippi County and 20 in Poinsett.
Statewide, Arkansas reported 578 new cases.
The state recorded 17 deaths in the previous seven days, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, July 4 through Sunday:
Craighead – 385 new cases, (increase of 110 from previous week); 667 active cases (increase of 106); 335 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 121 new cases (increase of 22); 220 active (increase of 20); 178 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 51 new cases (increase of 1); 102 active cases (increase of 3); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 60 new cases (increase of 35); 88 active (decrease of 23); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 43 new cases (decrease of 1); 84 active cases (increase of 15); 90 deaths (unchanged).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.