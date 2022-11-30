New Coronavirus infections in Arkansas increased by 10.5 percent last week, including seven new cases in Lawrence County, an increase of two cases from the previous week, making the total active cases 11.
While most counties in Northeast Arkansas have showed a decline, statewide, between Nov. 21 and Sunday, cases statewide totaled 1,830, an increase from 1,656. Active cases also increased during the period.
One Poinsett County resident was among 15 COVID-related deaths last week, according to the data, and COVID hospitalizations continue to climb statewide, as well, increasing from 149 to 166 by Sunday, and to 192 on Sunday.
Craighead County reported 87 new cases, a decrease of 22 from the previous week, while Greene County reported 34 new cases, unchanged from the week prior. Jackson County reported 18 new cases, an increase of 10, and Randolph County reported a decrease of two cases making their total six new cases.
