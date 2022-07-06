As of Friday, Lawrence County ranks 50th in the state for COVID cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Over the last week, Lawrence County has 32 new reported cases, which do not include all at-home positive tests, averaging five new confirmed cases per day.
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Arkansas has had a total of 868,384 confirmed cases of COVID since the beginning of the epidemic. Within the past week, 7,374 new cases have been confirmed in the state with 21 new deaths.
Current rankings of nearby counties as of Monday are: Craighead County, ranked seventh in the state with 577 reported cases; White County, ranked ninth with 297 reported cases; Greene County, ranked 15th with 205 reported cases; and Randolph County, ranked 39th in the state with 72 reported cases.
At the time of publication, Lawrence County was listed as having 74 reported cases.
