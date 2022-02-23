Paige Howard Cunningham has formally announced her candidacy for Lawrence County Clerk with the following statement:
“I would like to officially announce my candidacy to serve as your next Lawrence County Clerk. I was born and raised in Lawrence County. My roots run deeply here, as my grandparents were the Howard and Willmuth families from Saffell and Strawberry.
“I graduated from Walnut Ridge High School. After graduation I moved to Fayetteville, where I pursued my education at the University of Arkansas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management and Investments from the Sam Walton College of Business. After college, I went into banking, and then was the accountant for a commercial property management group, where we managed almost 1.2 million square feet of commercial/office space and a 37-unit condo. I was responsible for collecting rent checks, managing accounts payable, bank reconciliations and payroll.
“Since moving back to Lawrence County, I have been employed at Carpet World and have had the privilege of meeting and serving many residents of Lawrence County. Also, at Carpet World, I am responsible for making all computer related entries, banking, and keeping accounting records, so I feel like I am qualified for any computer knowledge needed for this job.
“My husband, Shane, was also born and raised in Lawrence County. He is an adjuster for Southern Farm Bureau Insurance. We have five children, twins Kai and Tyler, 21 years old; twins Hayden and Henley, 12; and Hollyn, five. Our three girls are students at Lawrence County School.
“Through our children being active in the school system and extra curricular activities, this has also given me another avenue to meet people from all over the county, of which I have enjoyed. We are members at First Baptist Church of Walnut Ridge, where I teach in the Awana’s Program and volunteer to serve in Vacation Bible School.
“In all of my job positions, career and parenting, I have felt the responsibilities that came with the position, and would do so, if elected as county clerk. I would bring integrity, professionalism and a strong work ethic to this position, as has been displayed through the years.
“I am humbly asking for your vote, and would appreciate your consideration. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.”
